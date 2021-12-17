Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. Buyout

12/17/2021 | 05:56pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (“Bottomline”) (NASDAQ GS: EPAY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Bottomline’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo Fund XV, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Bottomline’s shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of Bottomline they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-bottomline-technologies-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


