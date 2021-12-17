SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. Buyout
12/17/2021 | 05:56pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (“Bottomline”) (NASDAQ GS: EPAY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Bottomline’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo Fund XV, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Bottomline’s shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of Bottomline they own.