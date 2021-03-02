Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyouts

03/02/2021 | 05:49pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CoreLogic’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, CoreLogic’s shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-corelogic-inc.

Synacor, Inc (NASDAQ GS: SYNC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Synacor’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Centre Lane Partners, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Synacor’s shareholders will receive $2.20 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-synacor-inc.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cubic’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Cubic’s shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cubic-corporation.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cantel’s agreement to be acquired by STERIS plc. Under the terms of the agreement, Cantel’s shareholders will receive $16.93 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cantel-medical-corp.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
