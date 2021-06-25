SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of CAI International, Inc. Merger
06/25/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating CAI International, Inc. (“CAI”) (NYSE: CAI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CAI’s agreement to be acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTC: MIUFY). Under the terms of the agreement, CAI’s shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash per share.