Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of CAI International, Inc. Merger

06/25/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating CAI International, Inc. (“CAI”) (NYSE: CAI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CAI’s agreement to be acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTC: MIUFY). Under the terms of the agreement, CAI’s shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cai-international-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pGlobal stocks rise on boost from inflation data; oil gains
RE
03:40pPeak Files Final Short-Form Prospectus
NE
03:39pCorn Drops on Rainfall Outlook, Supreme Court Ruling
DJ
03:31pGOOD HEMP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:29pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : $110M sale for Mallory Square in Maryland completed
PU
03:29pVUZIX  : Ohana One International Virtual Surgical Sight Program Utilizing Vuzix Smart Glasses Now Live in 35 Countries Worldwide
PR
03:24pUnited Auto Workers President Rory Gamble to retire at end of June
RE
03:23pWESTERN MAGNESIUM  : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
03:23pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. Merger
GL
03:23pTYSON FOODS  : Doing What's Right, Even When You're the Only One Doing It
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years - BofA
2Tanzania cbank says it is working on president's cryptocurrency push
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO
4China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban
5China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out

HOT NEWS