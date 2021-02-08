SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of CRH Medical Corporation Buyout
02/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating CRH Medical Corporation (“CRH Medical”) (NYSE: CRHM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CRH Medical’s agreement to be acquired by Well Health Technologies Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, CRH Medical’s shareholders will receive $4.00 in cash per share.