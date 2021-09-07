SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. Buyout
09/07/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (“Columbia”) (NYSE: CXP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Columbia’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”). Under the terms of the agreement, Columbia’s shareholders will receive $19.30 in cash for each share of Columbia common stock they own.