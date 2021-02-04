SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of CoreLogic, Inc. Buyout
02/04/2021 | 03:23pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating CoreLogic, Inc. (“CoreLogic”) (NYSE: CLGX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CoreLogic’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, CoreLogic’s shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash per share.