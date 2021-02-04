Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of CoreLogic, Inc. Buyout

02/04/2021 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating CoreLogic, Inc. (“CoreLogic”) (NYSE: CLGX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CoreLogic’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, CoreLogic’s shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-corelogic-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:47aSEMICONDUCTOR SHORTAGE HIGHLIGHTS NEED TO STRENGTHEN U.S. CHIP MANUFACTURING, RESEARCH BLOG : 02/04/21
PU
09:47aADYEN N : 6 D2C strategies to strengthen customer engagement
PU
09:47aMicrochip Technology Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
GL
09:46aMERCK : Longtime Merck CEO, minority advocate Ken Frazier to retire
AQ
09:45aDollar gains on euro, yen while pound rebounds
RE
09:45aU.S. Treasury's Yellen to meet financial regulators Thursday to discuss volatility
RE
09:45aKoss family rakes it in from Reddit-fueled rally
RE
09:45aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09:45aOil rises on economic optimism, tightening supplies
RE
09:45aSITE RELIABILITY ENGINEERING : 5 things to you need to know
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop stock slide accelerates; Yellen promises scrutiny
3BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ