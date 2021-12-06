Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Buyout

12/06/2021 | 03:19pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (“Del Taco”) (NASDAQ CM: TACO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Del Taco’s agreement to be acquired by Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ GS: JACK). Under the terms of the agreement, Del Taco’s shareholders will receive $12.51 in cash for each share of Del Taco common stock they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-del-taco-restaurants-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


