SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Buyout
12/06/2021 | 03:19pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (“Del Taco”) (NASDAQ CM: TACO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Del Taco’s agreement to be acquired by Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ GS: JACK). Under the terms of the agreement, Del Taco’s shareholders will receive $12.51 in cash for each share of Del Taco common stock they own.