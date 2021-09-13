SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. Buyout
09/13/2021 | 11:40am EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (“Diversicare”) (OTC: DVCR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Diversicare’s agreement to merge with DAC Acquisition LLC (“DAC”). Under the terms of the agreement, Diversicare’s shareholders will receive $10.10 in cash for each share of Diversicare common stock they own.