SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Extended Stay America, Inc. Buyout
03/15/2021 | 06:26pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Extended Stay America, Inc. (“Extended Stay”) (NASDAQ GS: STAY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Extended Stay’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Extended Stay’s shareholders will receive $19.50 in cash per share.