SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Merger
06/02/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) (NASDAQ GS: FMBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to First Midwest’s agreement to be acquired by Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) (NASDAQ GS: ONB). Under the terms of the agreement, First Midwest’s shareholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock per share.