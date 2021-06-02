Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Merger

06/02/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) (NASDAQ GS: FMBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to First Midwest’s agreement to be acquired by Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) (NASDAQ GS: ONB). Under the terms of the agreement, First Midwest’s shareholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-first-midwest-bancorp-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:16pCDK GLOBAL, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:15pBakken energy and mitsubishi power establish clean hydrogen partnership
GL
03:15pElement Global, Inc. (ELGL) Announces Signing MOU With Bioforce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (BFNH)
GL
03:14pRetail favorite AMC soars on options buying, woos investors with free popcorn
RE
03:14pAutomotive Tech Leader CDK Global Acquires Digital Retail Platform Roadster
GL
03:13pCorn futures drop on crop ratings; soy rises, wheat mixed
RE
03:13pAT&T  : DIRECTV Tees Up Enhanced Coverage of 2021 Women's Open
PU
03:12pCanada finance minister says G7 deal on tech tax is 'within reach'
RE
03:12pAMC ENTERTAINMENT  : embraces its meme stock status, shares quickly double
AQ
03:11pCOGNIZANT  : Climbs to 185 on 2021 Fortune 500 List
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
2Global equities rally as 'meme stocks' lift Wall Street at open
3The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO
4AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Let the good times roll

HOT NEWS