SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Five9, Inc. Merger
07/19/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Five9, Inc. (“Five9”) (NASDAQ GS: FIVN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Five9’s agreement to be acquired by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (“Zoom”) (NASDAQ GS: ZM). Under the terms of the agreement, Five9’s shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom common stock per share.