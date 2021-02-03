SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating GW Pharmaceuticals plc (“GW Pharmaceuticals”) (NASDAQ GM: GWPH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GW Pharmaceuticals’ agreement to be acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (“Jazz Pharmaceuticals”) (NASDAQ GS: JAZZ). Under the terms of the agreement, GW Pharmaceuticals’ shareholders will receive $20.00 worth of shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and $200.00 in cash per share.