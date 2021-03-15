SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. Buyout
03/15/2021 | 06:37pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (“GenMark”) (NASDAQ GM: GNMK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GenMark’s agreement to be acquired by Roche Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, GenMark’s shareholders will receive $24.05 in cash per share.