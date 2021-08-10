SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. Merger
08/10/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (“GNOG”) (NASDAQ GM: GNOG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GNOG’s agreement to be acquired by DraftKings, Inc. (“DraftKings”) (NASDAQ GS: DKNG). Under the terms of the agreement, GNOG’s shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings’ common stock for each share of GNOG common stock they own.