Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. Merger

08/10/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (“GNOG”) (NASDAQ GM: GNOG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GNOG’s agreement to be acquired by DraftKings, Inc. (“DraftKings”) (NASDAQ GS: DKNG). Under the terms of the agreement, GNOG’s shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings’ common stock for each share of GNOG common stock they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-golden-nugget-online-gaming-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:33pIDEMITSU KOSAN : No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi Takes Second at Road America
AQ
12:32pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
12:31pAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Buy-Back of Own Shares
AQ
12:31pBanks Award $16K to Support Houston Nonprofit's COVID-19 Relief Program
BU
12:31pU.S. crude output to fall less in 2021 than previously forecast -EIA
RE
12:30pJeffersonville Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings of $1,735,000 or $0.41 per share and Year to Date Earnings of $3,049,000 or $0.72 per share; Declares Dividend of $0.15
GL
12:29p'WEDNESDAY' : Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in Netflix series
AQ
12:28pDGAP-AFR : artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DJ
12:28pARTNET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
12:27pSkyBitz Launches SmartTank Dispatch Solution for Distributors
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
4Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
5Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

HOT NEWS