SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Kansas City Southern Buyout
03/22/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Kansas City Southern (“KCS”) (NYSE: KSU) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to KCS’s agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (“CP”) (NYSE: CP). Under the terms of the agreement, KCS’s shareholders will receive 0.489 shares of CP and $90.00 in cash per share.