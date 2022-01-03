SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Lawson Products, Inc. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Lawson Products, Inc. (“Lawson”) (NASDAQ GS: LAWS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Lawson’s agreement to combine with two of LKCM Headwater’s portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services. The all-stock transaction is expected to result in affiliates of LKCM Headwater owning approximately 75% of Lawson common stock.



