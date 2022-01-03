Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Lawson Products, Inc. Merger

01/03/2022 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Lawson Products, Inc. (“Lawson”) (NASDAQ GS: LAWS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Lawson’s agreement to combine with two of LKCM Headwater’s portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services. The all-stock transaction is expected to result in affiliates of LKCM Headwater owning approximately 75% of Lawson common stock.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-lawson-products-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pNUTRIBAND : Issued Full Patent From Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) for its ‘Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System' Application - Form 8-K
PU
12:19pERG S P A : Completion of the closing for the sale of the Hydro portfolio to Enel
PU
12:19pRECTICEL : Participation notification by BARCLAYS BANK plc
PU
12:19pARTNET : Archaeologists Say They Have Found the Anglo-Saxon Workshop Where the Treasures of Sutton Hoo Were Forged
PU
12:19pWuhan Makes Debut on the List of 'China's Happiest Cities 2021'
GL
12:19pWuhan Makes Debut on the List of 'China's Happiest Cities 2021'
GL
12:19pImmix Biopharma Shares More Than Double on FDA Designation
DJ
12:17pThe Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners Close Acquisition of Global Colorants Business of Clariant and Announce Appointment of Stefan Doboczky as Chief Executive Officer
BU
12:13pDonald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe
RE
12:13pHENSOLDT AG : LEONARDO completes share acquisition and becomes anchor shareholder
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year
2European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
3BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
4Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..
5Activision Blizzard: Amid scandal and a downgrade, an opportunity emerg..

HOT NEWS