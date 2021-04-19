SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Marlin Business Services Corp. Buyout
04/19/2021 | 08:06pm BST
WILMINGTON, Del., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Marlin Business Services Corp. (“Marlin”) (NASDAQ GS: MRLN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Marlin’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of HPS Investment Partners LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Marlin’s shareholders will receive $23.50 in cash per share.