SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of NIC Inc. Buyout
02/10/2021 | 05:10pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating NIC Inc. (“NIC”) (NASDAQ GS: EGOV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NIC’s agreement to be acquired by Tyler Technologies, Inc. (“Tyler Technologies”) (NYSE: TYL). Under the terms of the agreement, NIC’s shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash per share.