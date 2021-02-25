SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. Buyout
02/25/2021 | 01:00pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (“Pandion”) (NASDAQ GS: PAND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Forterra’s agreement to be acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK). Under the terms of the agreement, Pandion’s shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash per share.