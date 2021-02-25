Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. Buyout

02/25/2021 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (“Pandion”) (NASDAQ GS: PAND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Forterra’s agreement to be acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK). Under the terms of the agreement, Pandion’s shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-pandion-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:09pPETROBRAS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:08pConsider using alternatives to palm supplements, says Dairy Farmers of Canada
PU
01:08pJanine Walker Caffrey Named Chief Research Officer at Reading Plus
GL
01:07p'ELITE' : Netflix renews series, adds two to Season 5 cast
AQ
01:06pGLOBAL DIGITAL SOLUTIONS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:06pGOAL ACQUISITIONS CORP. : Announces Closing of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Connection With Its Upsized Initial Public Offering
PR
01:06pUSINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S A : Notice to the Market - New Company Headquarters
PU
01:05pCitigroup inc cfo mark mason says commercial card spend remains muted and likely will not recover until back half of the year
RE
01:05pCanada's Indus Holdings buys Miley Cyrus-backed pot producer
RE
01:05pHealth Tech Platform Proximie Appoints Scott Huennekens as an Advisor to CEO and the Board of Directors
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped
4UNITED 777 PLANE FLEW FEWER THAN HALF THE FLIGHTS ALLOWED BETWEEN CHECKS: sources
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : TESLA TEMPORARILY HALTS PRODUCTION AT MODEL 3 LINE IN CALIFORNIA: Bloomberg Ne..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ