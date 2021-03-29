SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Merger
03/29/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (“Premier Financial”) (NASDAQ GS: PFBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Premier Financial’s agreement to be acquired by Peoples Bancorp Inc. (“Peoples”) (NASDAQ GS: PEBO). Under the terms of the agreement, Premier Financial’s shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples per share.