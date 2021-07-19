Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Retail Properties of America, Inc. Merger

07/19/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Retail Properties of America, Inc. (“Retail Properties”) (NYSE: RPAI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Retail Properties’ agreement to be acquired by Kite Realty Group Trust (“Kite”) (NYSE: KRG). Under the terms of the agreement, Retail Properties’ shareholders will receive 0.6230 shares of Kite common stock per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-retail-properties-of-america-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pPURPLE INNOVATION, INC. : Provides Update on Production Status
PR
05:58pAMAZON COM : to stop COVID-19 testing for warehouse workers - The Information
RE
05:58pBREAKING NEWS : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SRAC
GL
05:56pA PICK ABOVE THE REST : Ohio Apples Connects Families to Ohio Farms
PR
05:56pBREAKING NEWS : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Kansas City Southern Investors with Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – KSU
GL
05:56pRobert M. Kay, MD, Named Division Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery and Medical Director of The Children's Orthopaedic Center at Children's Hospital Los Angeles
BU
05:56pDGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
05:53pFHLB Dallas and Members Award $600K to 37 Community Organizations
BU
05:52pLeon Black rejects Russian woman's claims of violent behavior, files countersuit
RE
05:52pSTEEL DYNAMICS : Second Quarter 2021 Investor Call Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : Investors flee stocks, pile into bonds as COVID-19 surges; oil plunges
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: There's a bit of caution in the air
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: GlaxoSmithKline, Qualcomm, State Street, Tate & Lyle, Virgin Money UK...

HOT NEWS