SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Retail Properties of America, Inc. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Retail Properties of America, Inc. (“Retail Properties”) (NYSE: RPAI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Retail Properties’ agreement to be acquired by Kite Realty Group Trust (“Kite”) (NYSE: KRG). Under the terms of the agreement, Retail Properties’ shareholders will receive 0.6230 shares of Kite common stock per share.



