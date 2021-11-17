Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Rosecliff Acquisition Corporation I Merger

11/17/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, De., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Rosecliff Acquisition Corporation I (“Rosecliff”) (NASDAQ CM: RCLF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Rosecliff’s agreement to merge with GT Gettaxi Limited.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-rosecliff-acquisition-corporation-i.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Latest news "Companies"
05:58pVENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (ASX : VMC) Parallel Lode at Youanmi Continues to Emerge
AQ
05:58pTETRA : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pSurge Battery Closes Acquisition of Nickel Claims with Nickel Rock Resources
AQ
05:56pWEBSITE BUILDER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Gator Builder, Squarespace, Wix & More Savings Rounded Up by Save Bubble
BU
05:56pAltech Chemicals Ltd Green Credentials of German Battery Materials Plant
AW
05:52pLinking cimate action to lasting outcomes for the world's poorest
PU
05:52pORION MINERALS : targets Net-Zero Carbon Emissions at Prieska Mine
PU
05:52pACORN CAPITAL : Application for quotation of securities - ACQ
PU
05:52pBCI MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities - BCI
PU
05:52pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Presentation Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Growth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice
2Play Magnus Group (PMG) – Q3 2021: Continued Strong Growth in Q3 ..
3Baidu warns of ad revenue slowdown after quarterly results beat
4Tapestry, Inc. Prices $500 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
5ENCAVIS AG announces the launch of an offering of up to approximately E..

HOT NEWS