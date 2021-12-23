Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of SeaChange International, Inc. Merger

12/23/2021 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating SeaChange International, Inc. (“SeaChange”) (NASDAQ GS: SEAC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SeaChange agreement to merge with Triller Hold Co LLC.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-seachange-international-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Latest news "Companies"
01:01pIntegrum to support the US Department of Veterans Affairs program to expand care for Veterans who have experienced limb loss
AQ
01:01pShiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Makes Major Gift Card Purchase on Gift Card Site GiftChill
GL
01:01pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM, P.C. ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATIONS OF AMARIN CORPORATION PLC (NASDAQGM : AMRN), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQGS: BMRN), InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQGS: INNV), and Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV)
GL
01:01pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM, P.C. ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATIONS OF AMARIN CORPORATION PLC (NASDAQGM : AMRN), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQGS: BMRN), InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQGS: INNV), and Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV)
GL
01:00pDisclosure of received notification of The Capital Group Companies
AQ
01:00pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM, P.C. ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATIONS OF ALFI, INC. (NASDAQCM : ALF), Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQGS: BLI), Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQGS: PLTK), and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: RVNC)
GL
01:00pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM, P.C. ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATIONS OF ALFI, INC. (NASDAQCM : ALF), Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQGS: BLI), Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQGS: PLTK), and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: RVNC)
GL
12:59pWriter Joan Didion, chronicler of contemporary American society, dies at 87
RE
12:59pItaly, Intel intensify talks over $9 billion chip factory, sources say
RE
12:59pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM, P.C. ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATIONS OF APPHARVEST, INC. (NASDAQGS : APPH), The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HNST), and PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQCM: PTE)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
2Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
3Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explod..

HOT NEWS