SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Merger
11/22/2021 | 10:57am EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (“STXB”) (NASDAQ GS: STXB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to STXB’s agreement to be acquired by Simmons First National Corporation (“Simmons”) (NASDAQ GS: SFNC). Under the terms of the agreement, STXB’s shareholders will receive a total of 18,325,000 shares of Simmons common stock.