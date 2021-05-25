Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc Merger

05/25/2021 | 11:14am EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Strongbridge Biopharma plc (“Strongbridge”) (NASDAQ GS: SBBP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Strongbridge’s agreement to be acquired by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Xeris”) (NASDAQ GS: XERS). Under the terms of the agreement, Strongbridge's shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. plus one contingent value right per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-strongbridge-biopharma-plc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS