SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Strongbridge Biopharma plc (“Strongbridge”) (NASDAQ GS: SBBP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Strongbridge’s agreement to be acquired by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Xeris”) (NASDAQ GS: XERS). Under the terms of the agreement, Strongbridge's shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. plus one contingent value right per share.