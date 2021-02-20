Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Merger Investigation

02/20/2021 | 05:36pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NantKwest’s agreement to merge with ImmunityBio, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-nantkwest-inc.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ GS: CATM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cardtronics’ agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cardtronics-plc.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LCYAU) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Landcadia’s agreement to merge with HMAN Group Holdings Inc.   To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-landcadia-holdings-iii-inc.

Crescent Acquisition Corp (NADAQ GS: CRSA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Crescent’s agreement to merge with LiveVox Holdings, Inc.   To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-crescent-acquisition-corp.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
