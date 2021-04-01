SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of ALUS, DGNR, ACND, and ANDA Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALUS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Alussa’s agreement to merge with FREYR A/S. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-alussa-energy-acquisition-corp.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Dragoneer’s agreement to merge with CCC Information Services Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-dragoneer-growth-opportunities-corp.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Ascendant’s agreement to merge Beacon Street Group, LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ascendant-digital-acquisition-corp.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ GS: ANDA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Andina’s agreement to merge with Stryve Foods LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-andina-acquisition-corp-iii.

