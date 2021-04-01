Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of ALUS, DGNR, ACND, and ANDA Mergers

04/01/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALUS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Alussa’s agreement to merge with FREYR A/S. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-alussa-energy-acquisition-corp.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Dragoneer’s agreement to merge with CCC Information Services Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-dragoneer-growth-opportunities-corp.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Ascendant’s agreement to merge Beacon Street Group, LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ascendant-digital-acquisition-corp.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ GS: ANDA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Andina’s agreement to merge with Stryve Foods LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-andina-acquisition-corp-iii.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
