SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of EBMT, WNRP, ESBK, and FVCB Buyouts

11/30/2021 | 04:11pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: EBMT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to EBMT’s agreement to acquire First Community Bancorp, Inc. (“First Community”). Under the terms of the agreement, First Community’s shareholders will receive 37.7492 shares of EBMT and $276.32 in cash for each share of First Community common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-eagle-bancorp-montana-inc.

West Suburban Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: WNRP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to West Suburban Bancorp’s agreement to be acquired by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (“Old Second Bancorp”). Under the terms of the agreement, West Suburban Bancorp’s shareholders will receive 42.413 shares of Old Second Bancorp for each share of West Suburban Bancorp common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-west-suburban-bancorp-inc.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ CM: ESBK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Elmira’s agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Elmira’s shareholders will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of Elmira they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-elmira-savings-bank.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: FVCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FVCBankcorp’s agreement to be acquired by Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (“Blue Ridge”). Under the terms of the agreement, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-fvcbankcorp-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra


