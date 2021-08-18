Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of FCCY, JAX, BOCH, and CLDB Mergers

08/18/2021 | 11:53am EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: FCCY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to 1st Constitution’s agreement to be acquired by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (“Lakeland”). Under the terms of the agreement, 1st Constitution’s shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-1st-constitution-bancorp.

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to J. Alexander’s agreement to be acquired by SPB Hospitality LLC.  Under the terms of the agreement, J. Alexander’s shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-j-alexanders-holdings-inc.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ GM: BOCH)  regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Bank of Commerce’s agreement to be acquired by Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia”).  Under the terms of the agreement, Bank of Commerce’s shareholders will receive 0.40 shares of Columbia’s common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-bank-of-commerce-holdings.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ CM: CLDB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cortland’s agreement to be acquired by Farmers National Banc Corp. (“Farmers”) (NASDAQ GS: FMNB). Under the terms of the agreement, Cortland shareholders will receive either $28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers’ common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cortland-bancorp.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


