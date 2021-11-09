Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of FTSI, PAE, and MNTV Mergers

11/09/2021 | 05:57pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FTS’s agreement to be acquired by ProFrac Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, FTS’s shareholders will receive $26.52 in cash for each share of FTS they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-fts-international-inc.

PAE, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: PAE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PAE’s agreement to be acquired by Amentum Government Services LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, PAE’s shareholders will receive $10.05 in cash for each share of PAE common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-pae-inc.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MNTV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Momentive’s agreement to be acquired by Zendesk, Inc. (“Zendesk”) (NYSE: ZEN). Under the terms of the agreement, Momentive’s shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk for each share of Momentive common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-momentive-global-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


