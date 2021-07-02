SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of LATN, ITAC, RMBL and TLND Mergers
07/02/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ GS: LATN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Union’s agreement to merge with Procaps Group, S.A. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-union-acquisition-corp-ii.
RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: RMBL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to RumbleOn’s agreement to merge with RideNow. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-rumbleon-inc.
Talend S.A. (NASDAQ GM: TLND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Talend’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Talend’s shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-talend-sa.
You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.