Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of LATN, ITAC, RMBL and TLND Mergers

07/02/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ GS: LATN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Union’s agreement to merge with Procaps Group, S.A. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-union-acquisition-corp-ii.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ITAC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to ITAC’s agreement to merge with Arbe Robotics Ltd. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-industrial-tech-acquisitions-inc.

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: RMBL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to RumbleOn’s agreement to merge with RideNow. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-rumbleon-inc.

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ GM: TLND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Talend’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo, L.P.  Under the terms of the agreement, Talend’s shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-talend-sa.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:05pBNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC. (NYSE : DMB) Announces Dividend
BU
05:05pBrookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Distribution Declaration
GL
05:05pSuccessful Initial Public Offering of Spartoo on Euronext Growth® in Paris
BU
05:04pMONOPAR THERAPEUTICS  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pVYNE THERAPEUTICS INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pPROVENTION BIO  : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Provention Bio, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important July 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action - PRVB
PR
05:03pAT HOME GROUP INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03p22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pMYMD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
2Stock prices rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global
4U.S. jobs gain largest in 10 months; employers raise wages, sweeten perks
5VALMET OYJ : VALMET OYJ : and Neles to merge creating a leading company with a unique offering for process ind..

HOT NEWS