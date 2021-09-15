Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of LONE, MGP, SAFM, and GNOG Mergers

09/15/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTC: LONE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Lonestar’s agreement to be acquired by Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia”). Under the terms of the agreement, Lonestar’s shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn Virginia common stock per share.   To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-lonestar-resources-us-inc.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MGM’s agreement to be acquired by VICI Properties Inc. (“VICI”). Under the terms of the agreement, MGM’s shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of VICI for each share of MGM common stock they own.   To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-mgm-growth-properties-llc.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SAFM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sanderson’s agreement to be acquired by Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanderson’s shareholders will receive $203 in cash for each share of Sanderson common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-sanderson-farms-inc.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: GNOG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GNOG’s agreement to be acquired by DraftKings, Inc. (“DraftKings”). Under the terms of the agreement, GNOG’s shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings’ common stock for each share of GNOG common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-golden-nugget-online-gaming-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
