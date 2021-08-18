Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of MDLA, CMO, RPAI, and ACBI Mergers

08/18/2021 | 11:54am EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related Medallia’s agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement Medallia’s shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-medallia-inc.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. (NYSE: CMO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Capstead’s agreement to be acquired by Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-capstead-mortgage-corp.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Retail Properties’ agreement to be acquired by Kite Realty Group Trust (“Kite”).  Under the terms of the agreement, Retail Properties’ shareholders will receive 0.6230 shares of Kite common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-retail-properties-of-america-inc.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ACBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Atlantic Capital’s agreement to be acquired by South State Corporation (NASDAQ GS: SSB). Under the terms of the agreement, Atlantic Capital’s shareholders will receive $26.43 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-atlantic-capital-bancshares-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

