SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of Nielsen Holdings plc

01/15/2021 | 05:35pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Nielsen Holdings plc (“Nielsen”) (NYSE: NLSN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Nielsen’s agreement to sell Nielsen’s Global Connect business to funds advised by affiliates of Advent International Corporation for approximately $2,700,000,000 in cash.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-nielsen-holdings-plc.

You may contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


