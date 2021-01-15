SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of Nielsen Holdings plc
01/15/2021 | 05:35pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Nielsen Holdings plc (“Nielsen”) (NYSE: NLSN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Nielsen’s agreement to sell Nielsen’s Global Connect business to funds advised by affiliates of Advent International Corporation for approximately $2,700,000,000 in cash.