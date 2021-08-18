SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of RYFL, VLLX, ISBC, and STFR Buyouts

Log in
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTC: RYFL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Royal Financial’s agreement to be acquired by Finward Bancorp (“Finward”). Under the terms of the agreement, Royal Financial’s shareholders will receive either 0.4609 shares of Finward or $20.14 in cash for each share of Royal Financial common stock they own.   To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-royal-financial-inc.

Valley Republic Bancorp (OTC: VLLX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Valley’s agreement to be acquired by TriCo Bancshares (“TriCo”).  Under the terms of the agreement, Valley’s shareholders will receive 0.95 shares of TriCo for each share of Valley common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-valley-republic-bancorp.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ISBC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Investors’ agreement to be acquired by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”). Under the terms of the agreement, Investors’ shareholders will receive 0.297 shares of Citizens and $1.46 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-investors-bancorp-inc.

Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (OTC: STFR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related Steadfast’s agreement to be acquired by Independence Realty Trust, Inc.   To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-steadfast-apartment-reit-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

HOT NEWS