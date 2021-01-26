Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of ANCN, JWS, GXGX, and ALSK Mergers

01/26/2021 | 02:59pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: ANCN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Anchiano Therapeutics’ agreement to merge with Chemomab Ltd. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-anchiano-therapeutics-ltd.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Jaws Acquisition’s agreement to merge with Cano Health, LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-jaws-acquisition-corp.

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ GS: GXGX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GX Acquisition’s agreement to merge with Celularity Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-gx-acquisition-corp.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ALSK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Alaska Communications’ agreement to be acquired by affiliates of ATN International, Inc. and Freedom 3 Capital, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement Alaska Communications’ shareholders will receive $3.40 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-alaska-communications-systems-group-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
