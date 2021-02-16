Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of CBLI, NEBC, THCB, and FTOC Mergers

02/16/2021 | 05:58pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CBLI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cleveland BioLabs’ agreement to merge with Cytocom, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cleveland-biolabs-inc.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ GS: NEBC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Nebula’s agreement to merge with A Place for Rover, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-nebula-caravel-acquisition-corp.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ GS: THCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tuscan’s agreement to merge with Microvast, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-tuscan-holdings-corp.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ CM: FTOC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FTAC’s agreement to merge with Payoneer Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ftac-olympus-acquisition-corporation.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
