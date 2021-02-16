SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of CBLI, NEBC, THCB, and FTOC Mergers
02/16/2021 | 05:58pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CBLI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cleveland BioLabs’ agreement to merge with Cytocom, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cleveland-biolabs-inc.
Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ GS: THCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tuscan’s agreement to merge with Microvast, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-tuscan-holdings-corp.