SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of COHR, MGLN, HMSY, and FLIR Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: COHR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Coherent’s agreement to be acquired by Lumentum Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Coherent’s shareholders will receive 1.1851 shares of Lumentum Holdings and $100.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-coherent-inc.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MGLN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Magellan Health’s agreement to be acquired by Centene Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Magellan’s shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-magellan-health-inc.

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ GS: HMSY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to HMS Holdings’ agreement to be acquired by Gainwell Technologies. Under the terms of the agreement, HMS Holdings’ shareholders will $37.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-hms-holdings-corp.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FLIR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FLIR Systems’ agreement to be acquired by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Under the terms of the agreement, FLIR Systems’ shareholders will receive 0.0718 shares of Teledyne and $28.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-flir-systems-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

