SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of, HMSY, JWS, MGLN, and CNIG Mergers

02/05/2021 | 04:52pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ GS: HMSY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to HMS Holdings’ agreement to be acquired by Gainwell Technologies. Under the terms of the agreement, HMS Holdings’ shareholders will $37.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-hms-holdings-corp.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Jaws Acquisition’s agreement to merge with Cano Health, LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-jaws-acquisition-corp.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MGLN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Magellan Health’s agreement to be acquired by Centene Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Magellan’s shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-magellan-health-inc.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTC: CNIG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Corning Natural Gas Holding’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP. Under the terms of the agreement, Corning Natural Gas Holding’s shareholders will receive $24.75 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-corning-natural-gas-holding-corporation.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
