SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of TPGY, STIC, CCX, and TSIA Mergers

01/29/2021 | 09:00pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TGP Pace Financial’s agreement to merge with EV Charged B.V. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-tpg-pace-beneficial-finance-corp.

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: STIC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Northern Star’s agreement to merge with Barkbox, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-northern-star-acquisition-corp.

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Churchill Capital’s agreement to merge with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-churchill-capital-corp-ii.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ GS: TSIA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TS Innovation’s agreement to merge with Latch, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ts-innovation-acquisitions-corp.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
