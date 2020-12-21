SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Buyout
12/21/2020 | 02:42pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (“Aerojet”) (NYSE: AJRD) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aerojet’s agreement to be acquired by Lockheed Martin Corporation (“Lockheed”) (NYSE: LMT). Under the terms of the agreement, Aerojet’s shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash per share.