SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. Merger

12/17/2020 | 10:37am EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (“Anchiano”) (NASDAQ CM: ANCN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Anchiano’s agreement to merge with Chemomab Ltd. (“Chemomab”).  Under the terms of the agreement, Anchiano will issue a number of American Depository Shares of Anchiano to shareholders of Chemomab. Upon the closing of the merger, shareholders of Chemomab are expected to own approximately 90% of the outstanding shares of Anchiano.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-anchiano-therapeutics-ltd.

You may contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
