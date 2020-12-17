SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (“Anchiano”) (NASDAQ CM: ANCN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Anchiano’s agreement to merge with Chemomab Ltd. (“Chemomab”). Under the terms of the agreement, Anchiano will issue a number of American Depository Shares of Anchiano to shareholders of Chemomab. Upon the closing of the merger, shareholders of Chemomab are expected to own approximately 90% of the outstanding shares of Anchiano.