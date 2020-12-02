SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Barings BDC, Inc. Merger
12/02/2020 | 11:06am EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Barings BDC, Inc. (“Barings BDC”) (NYSE: BBDC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Barings BDC’s agreement to merge with MVC Capital, Inc. (“MVC Capital”). Under the terms of the agreement, Barings BDC will issue $0.39492 in cash and 0.94024 shares of Barings BDC common stock to each shareholder of MVC Capital.