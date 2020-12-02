Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Barings BDC, Inc. Merger

12/02/2020
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Barings BDC, Inc. (“Barings BDC”) (NYSE: BBDC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Barings BDC’s agreement to merge with MVC Capital, Inc. (“MVC Capital”).   Under the terms of the agreement, Barings BDC will issue $0.39492 in cash and 0.94024 shares of Barings BDC common stock to each shareholder of MVC Capital.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-barings-bdc-inc.

You may contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
