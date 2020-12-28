SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of PRGX Global, Inc. Buyout
12/28/2020 | 05:58pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating PRGX Global, Inc. (“PRGX”) (NASDAQ GS: PRGX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PRGX’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Ardian North America Fund II, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, PRGX’s shareholders will receive $7.71 in cash per share.