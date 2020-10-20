SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Parsley Energy, Inc. Merger
10/20/2020 | 05:46pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Parsley Energy, Inc. (“Parsley”) (NYSE: PE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Parsley’s agreement to be acquired by Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE: PXD). Under the terms of the agreement, Parsley’s shareholders will receive 0.1252 of a share of Pioneer per share.