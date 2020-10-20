Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Parsley Energy, Inc. Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Parsley Energy, Inc. (“Parsley”) (NYSE: PE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Parsley’s agreement to be acquired by Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE: PXD). Under the terms of the agreement, Parsley’s shareholders will receive 0.1252 of a share of Pioneer per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-parsley-energy-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSMARFINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pHOULIHAN LOKEY : Irwin Gold on the Recovery of U.S. Companies
PU
05:59pORION MINERALS : Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of Shares
PU
05:59pORION MINERALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
05:59pProfessor Sir Hilary Beckles calls for multi-donor trust fund for higher education and research in the Caribbean
PU
05:59pLENDLEASE : 2020 Notice of Meetings
PU
05:59pCTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA : 10/20/2020 Notice to the Market - Chief Projects Officer
PU
05:57pU.S. shale mergers accelerate, as Pioneer-Parsley deal joins roster
RE
05:56pPG&E : Forecasted High Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety for About 54,000 Customers in Portions of 19 Counties and Two Tribal Communities on Wednesday
BU
05:56pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may resume this week - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Global equities decline on COVID lockdown fears
2APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
3U.S. coronavirus aid talks moving closer to deal-Pelosi aide
4IBM posts double-digit cloud revenue growth; says customers deferring some projects
5DUFRY AG : Dufry announces final number and offer price of new shares to be issued in connection with its capi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group