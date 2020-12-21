Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of QEP Resources, Inc. Merger

12/21/2020 | 02:42pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating QEP Resources, Inc. (“QEP”) (NYSE: QEP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to QEP’s agreement to be acquired by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (“Diamondback”) (NASDAQ GS: FANG). Under the terms of the agreement, QEP’s shareholders will receive 0.05 shares of Diamondback per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-qep-resources-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
