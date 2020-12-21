SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of QEP Resources, Inc. Merger
12/21/2020 | 02:42pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating QEP Resources, Inc. (“QEP”) (NYSE: QEP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to QEP’s agreement to be acquired by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (“Diamondback”) (NASDAQ GS: FANG). Under the terms of the agreement, QEP’s shareholders will receive 0.05 shares of Diamondback per share.