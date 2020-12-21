SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of RealPage, Inc. Buyout
12/21/2020 | 02:36pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating RealPage, Inc. (“RealPage”) (NASDAQ GS: RP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to RealPage’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, RealPage’s shareholders will receive $88.75 in cash per share.